There could be a bit of water on the way.

Environment Canada released a special weather statement for P.E.I. as a low-pressure system could bring rain, sometimes heavy, across the province on Monday. The rainfall could lead to flooding in some areas.

The forecasted rainfall amounts are "just shy" of the weather-warning criterion of 25 millimetres, according to Environment Canada's Barry MacKinnon.

The province will see between 15 and 20 millimetres of rain across the Island. Winds will be southeast at 50 km/h gusting to 80.

The Confederation Bridge has issued a wind warning advisory stating that Monday's weather could result in traffic restrictions on the bridge between 6:00 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are also expecting heavy rainfall.