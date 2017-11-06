A bill that would officially recognize Charlottetown as the birthplace of Confederation took its next step on Monday as a handful of MPs voted unanimously to refer the bill to the federal standing committee on Canadian heritage

This was the bill's second reading in the House of Commons.

"Bill-S236 will be an important contribution to the story of our nation's history," Malpeque MP Wayne Easter said.

'We ultimately are united and this union began in a room, in Charlottetown in 1864 —Sean Casey

The bill was first brought to the Senate by Diane Griffin in the spring, where it passed with unanimous support. It was presented to the House of Commons by Easter on Monday.

He said the timing of the bill couldn't be anymore appropriate, as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

It also honours the role the Quebec and London conferences played in the lead up to Confederation.

'Canada's smallest province played a big role'

"We can reaffirm the role of Charlottetown in Confederation by supporting Bill S-236. We can, through this bill, also recognize the role that the Quebec and London conferences played in confederation," Charlottetown MP Sean Casey said.

"Canada's smallest province played a big role in the creation of our nation. Let us inspire those who come after us to be reminded that in this vast and diverse nation ... we ultimately are united and this union began in a room, in Charlottetown in 1864."

Casey is a non-voting member on the committee and is also parliamentary secretary to Mélanie Joly, the federal minister of Canadian Heritage.​