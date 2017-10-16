Two classic plays will be on offer at the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico next summer: the thriller Dial "M" For Murder by Frederick Knott and A Moon For The Misbegotten by Eugene O'Neill.

The theatre's artistic director Robert Tsonos and general manager Andrea Surich made the announcement Monday via written release.

Dial "M" For Murder, written in 1952, is the play that inspired Alfred Hitchcock's film classic. It tells the story of a husband planning to murder his adulterous wife, arranging the perfect crime by blackmailing a scoundrel he used to know into strangling her at a time when he has the perfect alibi — of course, things do not turn out as planned.

"Full of twists, turns, and suspense, this gripping thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat," the release states.

Four-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Eugene O'Neill wrote A Moon for the Misbegotten in 1943. It's set on a Connecticut tenant farm where two lost souls find hope and redemption under a lover's moon.

Watermark chooses classic and modern classic plays that are at least 50 years old and Canadian plays at least 30 years old.

"Doing a thriller this year is a nice change of pace for our audience and we have never done a Eugene O'Neill play before so I am quite excited about introducing his writing to our patrons, said Tsonos via email.

Casting TBA

Casting for the plays has yet to be announced. For the last four years, Leah Pritchard and Gracie Finley have played the lead roles in most of the theatre's productions.

Tsonos will direct A Moon for the Misbegotten and will hire a guest director for Dial "M" for Murder, he said.

The Watermark play-reading series will focus on new plays in development by Atlantic Canadian playwrights.

"A selection process will begin immediately to choose three new, unpublished, and unproduced plays to be read by our company of actors during the month of August," the release said.

The theatre's popular music series Classic Music Reignited, in which musicians reinterpret classic composers, returns for its 5th year. The Island musicians who will take part have yet to be announced.



Season ticket passes are now on sale at early-bird rates until Dec. 31. They're $99 for four tickets, $135 for six tickets, and $210 for 10 tickets. Call (902) 963-3963 or visit www.watermarktheatre.com for more information.