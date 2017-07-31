The Watermark Theatre, on P.E.I.'s North Shore, is adding an extra week to its 10th anniversary season.

The North Rustico theatre is seeing a 28 per cent increase in ticket sales this summer.

"We're pretty excited about it," said theatre manager Andrea Surich.

"We got great reviews and that bumped up the interest. Just watching the numbers, it's been really clear that people are happy to come and see the shows."

The theatre has 106 seats, and hopes to see 5,000 visitors this summer.

Watermark is running two plays in repertoire, Mrs. Warren's Profession by George Bernard Shaw and Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon.

The extended season will end on Sept. 2.