If you're walking around the Charlottetown waterfront and notice the big, red date display, don't be misled that you've somehow gone back in time to the year 201.

In fact, Downtown Charlottetown Inc. has removed the number six at the end of the date and is in the process of replacing it with a seven for the New Year.

"The 2017 will be in place for in time for the city's New Year's Eve celebration on Great George [Street]," explained Downtown Charlottetown Inc. Executive Director Dawn Alan in an email.

"We love to see people use the numbers for their celebration photo background. Such a great keepsake. Folks are headed down every year for a birthday or family photo and want a great way to remember your visit to Charlottetown."