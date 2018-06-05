Charlottetown neighbourhood restored early Tuesday morning
Water service was restored in a neighbourhood in the western part of Charlottetown Tuesday morning., but a major intersection will remain closed to traffic.
The city made repairs to a water main at the intersection of Belvedere Avenue and North River Road and turned the water off Monday night.
The intersection had been shut down Monday afternoon for repairs to a storm water line.
The intersection will remain closed to traffic as repair work continues. Motorists are advised to stay clear of the area if possible.