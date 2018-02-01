Water main breaks at major Charlottetown intersection
A water main break on North River Road Thursday morning will create difficulties for commuters Thursday morning.
Repairs will take until the afternoon
The break is at the intersection of Belvedere Avenue.
City crews are at work in the area, and motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route. Sidewalks are still open.
The city says there is no impact on water supply in the area.
The work is expected to be completed sometime in the afternoon.
