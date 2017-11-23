​P.E.I.'s environment minister tabled the province's first ever Water Act in legislature on Thursday.

Robert Mitchell unveiled the 46-page document, detailing how the province plans to protect the provincial water supply.

"The purpose of this act is to support and promote the management, protection and enhancement of the water resources within the jurisdiction of the province," reads a portion of the act.

Fracking banned, if act passes

Since draft legislation was made public back in March, a prohibition preventing hydraulic fracturing on P.E.I. has been added to the bill.

"No person shall engage in hydraulic fracturing within the jurisdiction of the province for the purpose of exploring for or obtaining any oil or natural gas, and no authorization to do so shall be given or valid under any enactment," reads the act.

Fracking would be banned on P.E.I. if the act passes. (Hasan Jamali/Associated Press)

The act also prohibits water exports from P.E.I., and it will require all wells with a capacity greater than five gallons per minute — which is just above household size — to have a permit.

Currently, permits are only required for wells above 50 gallons a minute.

Penalties and fines were also slightly changed.

Any person who violates regulations in the act will be subject to either a fine between $1,000-$10,000, imprisonment for 90 days or both.

Whereas a corporation that violates regulations in the act will be subject to a fine ranging between $10,000-$100,000.

More public consultation needed

On the issue that led to the development of the Water Act in the first place, the moratorium on high-capacity irrigation wells, the new act is silent.

Mitchell said more information is required to determine how much water can safely be drawn from the Island and that research will be used to develop regulations.

There will be further public consultations on those regulations in the new year, he added, and the act won't come into effect until the regulations are complete — about a year from now.​