An oyster fisherman in Christopher's Cross, P.E.I., is upset the province has scheduled a meeting tonight in western P.E.I. on the proposed new Water Act — the same night as the province is set to announce decisions on its school review.

"There's no need of this happening the same night," said Malcolm Pitre.

Islanders are being asked to provide feedback on the proposed Water Act Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Westisle Composite High School in Elmsdale, P.E.I.

At 7:30 p.m., the board of directors of the Public Schools Branch will announce their decisions about highly-controversial school closures and rezoning at Bluefield High School in Hampshire, P.E.I., near Cornwall.

"Westisle Composite High School is in the dead centre of these two schools that are being affected," noted Pitre, referring to the suggested closure of St. Louis Elementary and Bloomfield Elementary, both in the Westisle family of schools.

'This just isn't fair'

"People have put a lot of time, a lot of energy. There's a lot of stuff that's been going on across the whole Island, and this just isn't fair to be putting this on the same night," said Pitre.

In an email to CBC News, P.E.I.'s Department of Communities, Land and Environment stated if someone isn't able to attend tonight's water meeting, they are free to go to the consultation in Summerside, P.E.I., on Wednesday.

There is also an opportunity to provide feedback online or via email or phone.