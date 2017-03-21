Members of the Coalition for the Protection of P.E.I. Water say they're pleased overall with the first draft of the province's Water Act.

The group met Monday night to discuss the act, in advance of the upcoming set of public consultations.

Coalition member Catherine O'Brien said the draft is a good start.

"We found that there are some really good, positive things: the main, clear goal to protect and ensure the health of all aquatic ecosystems for all beings and for all generations of humans," said O'Brien.

"We'd like to see a little stronger wording on the right to clean water, access to clean water and sanitation. I'd like that to be enshrined in the act."

Public meetings begin at the end of the month

With the release of the draft, the provincial government is asking for more input from the public.

Public meetings are scheduled to begin March 30.

People can also give feedback online.