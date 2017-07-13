Stratford town council is hoping that a draft agreement about wastewater treatment is received from the City of Charlottetown next week.

Stratford mayor David Dunphy said the draft agreement will confirm financial details regarding the proposal of shipping wastewater to Charlottetown for treatment.

"Sort of get everything into a document that we can look at and hopefully sign eventually, shortly. And, then move on of course to the design of the project, and getting the work done," he said.

The matter was discussed at Stratford's council meeting on Wednesday. Stratford and Charlottetown announced the plan to consolidate their sewage treatment in May.