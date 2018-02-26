P.E.I.'s Department of Public Safety is investigating after waste oil was discovered at a popular fishing spot in Kings County.
Officials said it appears that someone hauled a bucket of waste oil down to MacLean's Dam in Vernon River and emptied it into the river.
Officials say the waste was dumped from a 20-litre pail.
The pollution was reported last Tuesday, and environment officials hired a private firm to conduct the cleanup Wednesday.
Cleanup included removal of contaminated material, and scrubbing rocks and concrete to remove as much of the oil product as possible. Government said the clean up cost about $500.
The P.E.I. Watershed Alliance did a lot of work on the popular fishing spot in recent years, including building a new fish passage to allow trout, smelt and gaspereau access spawning habitat upstream, according to the province.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact a conservation officer at 902-368-4884 or online.
Used motor oil can be dropped off free of charge at Waste Watch Drop-Off Centre's as household hazardous waste.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. tourism plan looks to maintain record growth
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Want to be a senator? Applications for P.E.I. seat now open