P.E.I.'s Department of Public Safety is investigating after waste oil was discovered at a popular fishing spot in Kings County.

Officials said it appears that someone hauled a bucket of waste oil down to MacLean's Dam in Vernon River and emptied it into the river.

Officials say the waste was dumped from a 20-litre pail.

The pollution was reported last Tuesday, and environment officials hired a private firm to conduct the cleanup Wednesday.

Officials say it appears someone hauled the bucket of waste oil to the river to dump it. (PEI Public Safety/Facebook)

Cleanup included removal of contaminated material, and scrubbing rocks and concrete to remove as much of the oil product as possible. Government said the clean up cost about $500.

The P.E.I. Watershed Alliance did a lot of work on the popular fishing spot in recent years, including building a new fish passage to allow trout, smelt and gaspereau access spawning habitat upstream, according to the province.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact a conservation officer at 902-368-4884 or online.

Used motor oil can be dropped off free of charge at Waste Watch Drop-Off Centre's as household hazardous waste.