The P.E.I. Legislature's standing committee on Communities, Land and Environment will call witnesses to examine a plan to build a new waste disposal facility in Kings County.

The committee was asked to take another look at the proposal by Opposition Leader Jamie Fox. His concerns were outlined by Steven Myers, the MLA for the Baldwins Road area.

Concern about new Amish residents

Myers said the road is very straight, but dips in it create blind spots.

There is a particular concern, he said, regarding a number of Amish families that recently moved into the community.

"When you drive down that road now there's a lot of children walking on the road, there are very big families there. There's a lot of horse-drawn wagons," Myers said.

The committee agreed to make examining the proposal a priority, and drew up a preliminary list of witnesses to call. They include

The developer, Myers Industries.

The author of the environmental impact assessment.

A representative of the Department of Highways to discuss traffic.

Kerry Taylor, who has been working with the Amish community.

Morell River Management Co-op.

Island Waste Management Corporation.

The committee passed a motion to ask the environment minister to not issue a building permit until committee had completed its consultations.