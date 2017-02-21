After a barrage of snowstorms in mid-February, people on P.E.I. can prepare for something a little different: temperatures above freezing this week and maybe even some rain this weekend.

"Tomorrow's looking like a mix of sun and cloud, high temperatures near two degrees [Celsius] ... and then on Thursday even warmer still," said CBC meteorologist Brendan Allen.

Temperatures on Thursday could be into the mid-to-high single digits, he said.

Seasonal normal for this time of year are a few degrees below freezing.

4 storms in 8 days

Islanders suffered through four storms in eight days earlier this month, with more than 100 centimetres of snow falling so far this month, but rain is a distinct possibility this week.

A man uses a snowblower in Charlottetown earlier this winter. Some of the snow that built up in February may melt away this week. (John Morris/Canadian Press)

Showers are forecast for Thursday night, and Environment Canada's long-term forecast says rain or snow is possible throughout Saturday and Sunday.

If the forecast holds, it would be bad news for the Jack Frost Children's Winterfest in Charlottetown, which is scheduled for this weekend.

The winter festival struggled with mild, wet weather last year.