High than normal water temperatures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence contributed to the massive thunderstorms that rolled over Prince Edward Island Friday night, says CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

The storms knocked out electricity for 20,000 homes and businesses, and dropped 45.2 mm of rain at Charlottetown Airport. That's a record for a July 21. The previous record was 32.6 mm in 1982.

Temperatures on P.E.I. have been above normal since early June, and the Gulf of St. Lawrence has been soaking up that heat. Water temperatures are three to five degrees above normal for this time of year.

"That extra heat aided some of those nocturnal storms in being able to survive a little bit longer into the evening than they normally would," said Allen.

"That was part of the reason we were able to see such a spectacular natural light show."

The average daily high for July so far is 24 C. The normal average is 23.3 C.

Temperatures are expected to moderate this week, with a high of just 18 C forecast for Tuesday, and no temperatures above 25 C expected.