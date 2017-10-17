Temperatures on P.E.I. in the first half of October, as measured at Charlottetown Airport, have been warmer than usual.

In the first 16 days of the month the average high has been 16.8 C.

That includes three days where the temperature has reached into the 20s, and none where the high was in the single digits.

Only three days so far are below the daily average temperature, with two days being within half a degree of the daily average. The rest have been warmer.

Only three days so far in October have been below the daily average temperature — the rest are warmer. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

"So far this month our jet stream pattern has favoured warmer temperatures across much of eastern Canada including here on the Island with many days defined by warm, southerly winds," said CBC News: Compass meteorologist Jay Scotland.

There's more warmer-than-normal weather in the forecast, Scotland said, with temperatures predicted in the range of 12 to 17 C throughout the next seven days.