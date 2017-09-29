In both real terms and as a percentage of the Canadian average wages on P.E.I. have fallen every month since March.

A new Statistics Canada report put the average weekly wage in July, including overtime, on P.E.I. at $815.84. The Canadian average is $970.47.

Through much of 2014 and through to nearly the end of 2016, P.E.I. wages were in a strong growth trend. In September of 2016 wages peaked at 86.8 per cent of the Canadian average, $830.15.

But they have been on a general downward trend since then.

P.E.I. has the lowest average weekly wages in the country. The next lowest are in Nova Scotia, at $862.15.