Prince Edward Island is the only province that did not record an increase in the average wage over the last year.

Statistics Canada released wage figures for August on Thursday.

The numbers show an end to a four-month slide. Wages had fallen from an average of $823.10 in March to $815.12 in July. They rose to $821.33 in August.

But that was still marginally below the average wage in August 2016.

Nationally wages rose 1.7 per cent.

Wages on the Island remain the lowest in Canada. The national average is $974.61.