Prince Edward Island saw the largest increase in the country in average weekly wages in the 12 months to November.

Earnings rose 2.3 per cent to an average of $824 a week. The national weekly average was up 0.8 per cent to $961.

Statistics Canada says P.E.I.'s growth was most notable in finance, insurance, health care and social assistance.

Despite these gains, our province continues to have the lowest average weekly wages in the country. The next lowest are in Nova Scotia, at $847.

Wages have been up and down on P.E.I. over the last year, but with a clear rising trend.