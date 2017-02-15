MLAs Sonny Gallant and Pat Murphy were sworn into P.E.I.'s cabinet on Wednesday afternoon.

Gallant is taking over from Richard Brown as the Minister of Workforce and Advanced Learning. Brown resigned from the post, according to government.

Premier thanks @RichardBrownPEI for his service, says he'll continue to be a leader. No word on why he's out. #peipoli — @kerrywcampbell

Murphy took on a newly created portfolio as the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

Government photog now doing his own cabinet shuffling, setting up official photo. #peipoli pic.twitter.com/U8eKpAllVF — @kerrywcampbell

11 now in cabinet

With the changes, cabinet now consists of:

Premier Wade MacLauchlan: Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General, Intergovernmental Affairs, Aboriginal Affairs, Acadian and Francophone Affairs, Labour.

Doug Currie: Education, Early Learning and Culture.

Alan McIsaac: Agriculture and Fisheries.

Allen Roach: Finance.

Robert Henderson: Health and Wellness

Paula Biggar: Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

Robert Mitchell: Communities, Land and Environment.

Heath MacDonald: Economic Development and Tourism.

Tina Mundy: Family and Human Services.

Sonny Gallant: Workforce and Advance Learning.

Pat Murphy: Rural and Regional Development.