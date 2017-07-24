A group of five large canoes crossed the Northumberland Strait from N.B. to P.E.I. as part of a Canada 150 celebration organized by the Canadian Voyageur Brigade Society.

The brigade on the beach at Cape Tormentine, N.B. before departing for P.E.I. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

The voyageur canoes each hold between eight and 10 paddlers. Some have participated in brigades across the country. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

A group of teachers from Charlottetown Rural High School was among the crews that made the trip on Monday. Students from the school took part in a similar brigade last week on the St. John River.

Some of the paddlers have been part of other brigades across the country as part of the Canada 150 celebrations. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The voyageur canoes making their way from New Brunswick towards the Confederation Bridge. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Trips like this have been taking place across the country as part of celebrating Canada 150.

The paddlers were excited to get a close look at the Confederation Bridge during their crossing. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

This trip was part of a nation-wide Canada 150 celebration organized by the Canadian Voyageur Brigade Society. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

The paddlers will now spend two days travelling on P.E.I. rivers.

The paddlers arrived in P.E.I. safe and sound despite some choppy waters on their trip from across the Northumberland Strait (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

There were five large canoes as part of today's brigade. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

With files from Nancy Russell