While other Prince Edward Islanders are relaxing at the beach, Jamie MacKay has taken two weeks off work to volunteer in the Kamloops, B.C., to help families hit by wildfires in the area.

MacKay, a case worker with the Canadian Red Cross, is working as part of a team of six volunteers from all across Canada, arranging food, clothing and other assistance to displaced families.

MacKay, who lives in Kensington, P.E.I., helped out with Fort McMurray fire, but just from Charlottetown on the phones. This time he wanted to do more.

"You turn on the news and all you see is all the bad news and all the hatred," he said.

"It's nice to come and see something nice happening. There's a big crew here with Red Cross."

A little helps a lot

MacKay left behind his job in P.E.I., and arrived in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, being paid only a per diem, and will be there for 17 days.

"You're making a difference in these people's lives," he said.

"It's a pretty big impact when you can even help them just a little bit."

This has been a record season for wildfires in B.C.

There are close to 140 fires burning in B.C. The largest is 438,000 hectares, about 130 kilometers from one end to the other.