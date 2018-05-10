Visitor restrictions lifted in unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Visitor restrictions have been lifted on Unit 8 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown after patients have recovered from gastro-intestinal illness and influenza, the province said in a written release Thursday.

Unit 8 is for general medical and acute stroke patients.

The restrictions were put in place on April 30 after 10 patients experienced symptoms of gastro-intestinal illness or influenza.

But the hospital said even with the restrictions lifted, everyone who is coming to the hospital whether to visit or for a test should practice good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of illness.

"This includes cleaning their hands upon entering and leaving a patient's room, department, and the hospital. Alcohol hand rinse stations are available throughout the facility for this purpose," the release said.

