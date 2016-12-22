Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third man after a violent home invasion in Charlottetown.

Police say three men entered the home uninvited, beat two men inside unconscious, and stole one of their wallets.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at a home on Malpeque Road.

Victim assaulted with brass knuckles

"One individual suffered a broken jaw and other injuries. The second individual was assaulted with a pair of brass knuckles, which could've caused very serious injuries," said Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell of Charlottetown Police Services. "Fortunately for that individual they were not."

The victim with the broken jaw had to be hospitalized, said police.

Charlottetown police issued warrants for all three suspects and police in Summerside, P.E.I. picked up two of them, both 19 years old, around 3 a.m. Thursday.

They've been charged and will be in provincial court at a later date.

Warrant out for third suspect

Police are still a warrant out for the the third man, a 22-year-old from Alberta.

"This is very concerning to us. This was an invasion of a home and a serious assault, so it's one of our top priorities right now," said MacConnell.

Police say this was not a random robbery — at least one of the suspects knew one of the victims.