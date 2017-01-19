A group of Island entrepreneurs are riding the wave of what they say is a resurgence in consumer demand for vinyl LPs — with plans to start pressing records in Charlottetown this spring.

Kaneshii Vinyl Press is now renovating an industrial space to start production in March.

The factory will fill a gap in manufacturing services currently available in Canada, according to one of the company's founders.

"A lot of local artists struggle to get their vinyl out on time, or out on time when they're going on tour," said Rob Rice, one of four founders of Kaneshii Vinyl Press.

"All of us were very interested in pursuing this, not only as a business venture, but to stimulate the music industry on P.E.I. and in Canada in general."

The factory will be able to produce up to 1.5 million records a year.

The company plans to outsource other production work, such as cover art design and printing, using local suppliers where possible.

Rob Rice estimates 80 per cent of the sales at Back Alley Music, where he currently works, is vinyl. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Local vinyl sales rising

The federal and provincial governments have provided more than $200,000 in grants and loans to the start-up.

Demand for vinyl is rising, according to Rice, who is currently employed in a local record store, Back Alley Music.

"We've seen a steady increase in sales, year after year. I'd say 80 per cent of what we now sell is vinyl," said Rice.

The company is already taking orders from local recording artists, according to Rice.

The factory will be capable of producing 45s and 33s in various colours, and even in various shapes.

"There's renewed interest in vinyl," said Rice. "Music lovers like the feel of it, the look of it, and the sound of it on their turntables."