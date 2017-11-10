P.E.I.'s Rev. Tom Hamilton, of St. Mark's Presbyterian church, found himself "stepping back in time" this summer, travelling to France with his family and laying to rest the remains of four Canadians killed in the First World War.

​The bodies of three of those men were identified and Rev. Hamiliton, who is also a military reserve chaplain, was asked if he would officiate the funerals.

"Needless to say when he asked me that in June, I felt like it was Christmas and was totally over the moon," Hamilton told Mainstreet P.E.I.

Hamilton brought along his wife, Paula, and daughter, Susie, on the family's own dime to journey with him to the Vimy area of northern France — a region where thousands of Canadian soldiers were killed in the First World War.

'The cemeteries, they're just so powerful, they'll stick with me forever. I think there will always be a part of me back in France.' —Susie Hamilton

The funerals for the four Canadians were conducted in August.

"To be able to have them experience what I experienced was absolutely profound," Hamilton said.

"Because it's something the three of us will look back on for the rest of our lives."

The remains of Canadian soldiers Sgt. Harold Shaughnessy and Pte. Reginald Johnston were buried together at the British Cemetery in Loos-en-Gohelle near the Belgian border in northern France.

Sgt. James Milne was buried a little further south at the Orchard Dump Cemetery in Arleux-en-Gohelle.

The fourth soldier was unidentified, he said, and buried near the Canadian National Vimy Memorial.

"There were many times I said to my mom 'I can't actually believe that we're here,'" Susie said.

"We're in this place I've only ever read about before. Watching the actual funerals taking place, it was very overwhelming."

'Stepping back in time'

Being there and conducting the funerals among the graves at what is recognized as a central point of Canadian sacrifice was like "stepping back in time," Tom said.

"When the casket was lowered and the headstone was put in place, and we were laying a Canadian soldier to rest beside the soldiers who had been laid to rest 100 years ago, it was just a very profound and overwhelming experience."

During her time among the tombstones, Susie eyed thousands of graves before one made her pause for a moment.

Hamilton's daughter Susie says she doesn't cry much, but her experience in France this summer was emotional. (Submitted)

It was a single grave of a 15-year-old boy — someone her own age — who'd fallen in the war. Though she doesn't cry much, she said that day was heartbreaking.

"Seeing that grave really put it into perspective for me because I realized they're my age," she said.

"If it was 100 years ago my classmates would have been going off to war and dying. It was kind of a shock to me because I never thought of it like that before."

'They'll stick with me forever'

With Remembrance Day on Saturday, the Hamilton family will have some time to reflect and share their stories on what they've experienced this summer.

Among the silence of Saturday's service, Susie said her mind will travel back to the sprawling fields of graves in Vimy and the emotion she felt in northern France.

"I feel that … there will be a bit of me in France thinking about being at Vimy, and the Hill 70 memorial," she added.

"The cemeteries, they're just so powerful, they'll stick with me forever — I think there will always be a part of me back in France."