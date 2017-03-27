The Morell Community Council is holding an election tonight to fill the vacancy of councillor in charge of the sewer utility Monday night.

Wayne Crouse, on the council for two terms, is stepping away from council for personal reasons.

No one has stepped forward with the intention of running for the seat. It is expected that council will take nominations from the floor at the election meeting — which is being held at 6 p.m. at the Morell Fire Hall.

Results should be known at 7 p.m.