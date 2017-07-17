The Village Feast, celebrating its 10th anniversary in the eastern P.E.I. village of Souris, raised $100,000 this year.

The announcement was made at the feast Sunday afternoon. About 1,000 people attended.

This year's effort was a significant boost over previous years. In its first nine years the feast raised $250,000.

Volunteers pose in a Kenyan school cookhouse made possible with a funding assistance from The Village Feast. (The Village Feast)

Money raised by the feast goes to charities in P.E.I. and to support development work in Kenya.

Local charities benefiting include food banks, Coat for Kids, and the Souris Family Resource Centre.

Development projects in Kenya include buying water tanks for families and installing cookhouses in schools.