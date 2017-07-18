Victoria-by-the-Sea, a tiny village on the South Shore of P.E.I., will host a Pride parade down Main Street on Monday.

"It's nice to have the rural communities represented," said event organizer Rachel Macleod, "instead of just having big cities being proud and doing events."

MacLeod works in Victoria, and has previously attended pride events in Charlottetown. While she enjoyed those events, she said she wanted to see something local.

"We've really fought for Pride, all over Canada and the world," she said.

"There's LGBT+ people all over P.E.I., so it's really great to showcase that there are communities willing to support and be involved in the Pride events."

Community support

It is the first-ever Pride event for Victoria-by-the-Sea, which has a population of about 100.

Macleod said a number of local businesses have come on board to take part in the event, and she's had a lot of support from the community.

The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. Macleod said she expects around 30 to 40 people to show up, but that she'd be happy with any number.