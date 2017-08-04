Touch 'n' Gone members Peter Richards, Mike Mooney and Chas Guay are having a reunion show next Monday, 7:30 p.m., at the Trailside Cafe in Mount Stewart, P.E.I.

Richards said the reunion came together for the first time last year, when they were asked to play a gig at the very same venue.

At the time, he said, "I had been asked by the owners to do a show and I thought, 'Hmm, why not involve a couple of my friends?'"

'Let's do this again'

Richards said they managed to pull it together and create a great show last year. Enough so to kick start it again in 2017.

"It was really a lot of fun," he said. "So we thought … lets do this again."

"We haven't lost touch with each other as friends, but musically it was going to be interesting," Richards said.

The three of them were curious, he said, wondering whether or not the reunion was going to work out, especially after all those years not playing together. But it worked out just fine, Richards said.

"It was as if, in a way, that we've never been apart. We had a lot of common feeling and confidence in each other's music."

'You're gonna get a mixture of us'

To prepare for the show on Monday, Richards said the three of them are going over their past albums.

"Chas is going to play some tunes off his album ... I'll be playing some off mine, Mike will be playing some new songs you just have to hear — you're gonna get a mixture of us."

"And one song from the day," he hinted. "That's all I wanna say about it right now."