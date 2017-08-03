The City of Charlottetown is launching a new music and art event in Victoria Park in the last week of August.

The Victoria Park Sunset Series is a free, family-friendly event will featuring five nights of music, movies and art from Aug. 22 to 27.

"Grab your chairs and blankets and come relax and enjoy talented local musicians and entertainment that's fun for the whole family," said Mayor Clifford Lee.

The Victoria Park Cultural Pavilion will be the focal point for most of the events. The events on that stage are

Tuesday, Aug. 22: Locomotion, a musical celebration of when trains travelled P.E.I.

Thursday, Aug 24: Julia Dunn and the Beck Sisters.

Friday, Aug 25: movies in the park – Trolls and Beauty and the Beast.

Sunday, Aug 27: Songwriters Circle with Mark Haines, Kinley, Dylan Menzie and Tara MacLean.

The events coincide with Art in the Open, which will be held in Victoria Park and other venues around Charlottetown on Saturday.