As part of the recent cabinet shuffle Newfoundland MP Seamus O'Regan was named as the veterans affairs minister.

Carl Gannon, national president of the Union of Veterans Affairs Employees, said he is hoping that O'Regan will do a better job than Kent Hehr, the out-going minister.

"We obviously welcome this change, and welcome Seamus," he said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to work together and, you know, bridge some of the gaps, that need to be bridged for both veterans and employees."

'Still struggling'

Gannon said the most pressing concern for the union is reaching the goal of a caseload ratio of 25 to 1.

Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), says the national ratio is currently at 31 to 1 and more hiring is being done to improve on it.

According to the VAC the number of cases increased from 8,600 in 2015 to 12,000 currently.

Gannon said that O'Regan will need to get more funding for the department to get more case managers to work.

"We're still struggling," he said of staff shortages.

"We can't do what needs to be done right now with the budget that we're working with."