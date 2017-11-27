A P.E.I. veteran has donated land to the Island Nature Trust — and he hopes preservation of the land can bring healing to other veterans and military families.

Tyler Coady has donated 10 hectares of hardwood forest located along the environmentally sensitive shore of Savage Harbour.

"I think donating land is one of the more patriotic things you can do. As a veteran, that's how I see it, it's protecting your home," said Coady, who served in Canada's combat mission in Afghanistan in 2007.

'I'd like to see it maintained'

The land Coady donated has belonged to his family for many years. His uncle has also donated nearby property to Island Nature Trust.

"My parents had the intention of preserving a lot of this land, and when I acquired some of it I wanted to have it protected too. I mean, I grew up here, I really love this Island, I'd like to see it maintained and protected," said Coady.

The land contains large numbers of red oak trees — many of them well over 100 years old. Island Nature Trust says his donation effectively doubles the acreage of protected land in the community of Canavoy, near Morell.

"The Canavoy Oaks has been recognized since the 70s as an area where there was high ecological significance from a natural woodlands perspective ... a lot of red oak and mature red oak, which is our provincial tree and really not very prevalent on the Island any more," said Megan Harris, executive director of Island Nature Trust.

Helping other veterans

Coady spends much of his time helping veterans who, like him, are living with post traumatic stress disorder. He said maintaining natural spaces is another way he hopes to help.

"Going for walks is very therapeutic, there's also a wealth of research out there supporting that as well. And if possible that's what I'd like to see with Island Nature Trust. Working with them it'll help make some green spaces a safe place for veterans and military families to visit."

He and Island Nature Trust are working to create walking trails on the property. He hopes some can be specifically for military families.

And in addition to building trails, the Island Nature Trust will keep watch on the land to guard against invasive species, or damaging activities such as motorized vehicles.