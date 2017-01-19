Two members of the Charlottetown Islanders players are seeing their stock rise as the spring draft approaches.
Pierre-Oliver Joseph and Saku Vesterinen both made the NHL Draft Prospect Rankings.
Joseph, a 17-year-old defenceman from Chambly, Que., is ranked 42nd, and Vesterinen, a 17-year-old forward from Finland, is ranked 137th.
The NHL draft is being held in Chicago on June 23-24.
