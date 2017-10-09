P.E.I.'s Veseys Seeds was honoured on the weekend at the World Tulip Summit in Ottawa — it was awarded World Tulip Partner of the Year.

The summit brought together tulip aficionados and fans of the world "to celebrate and promote the positive influence of this beautiful and unique flower," according to the event's website.

John Barrett of Veseys accepts the international World Tulip Partner of the Year award from World Tulip Summit Board member Laura Brown-Breetvelt in Ottawa. (Submitted by John Barrett)

"The award recognized Veseys' initiative of donating 150,000 red and white tulips in the fall of 2016 to community gardens and municipalities celebrating Canada's 150th birthday," explained John Barrett, Vesey's director of sales, marketing & development, in a written release.

That project was carried out with the Canadian Garden Council and had a "tremendous impact across the entire country," said Barrett.

Veseys also provided a garden of red and white tulips to the Niagara Parks Commission.

"The 30,000 bulbs planted along the riverside parkway at Niagara Falls was a stunning reminder to countless visitors of Canada's special anniversary," noted Barrett.