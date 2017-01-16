A P.E.I. man is asking Charlottetown council to erect a monument at Memorial Field to honour the late baseball pro Vern Handrahan, the only Islander to ever play in the Major Leagues in the 20th century.

Greg Stapleton, founder of the Charlottetown Cannons baseball club, wants to see Handrahan recognized, and says the field in Victoria Park makes the most sense.

Stapleton said the monument doesn't have to be expensive, but should recognize the significant role of Handrahan, who died last fall.

Vern Handrahan continued to be involved in baseball after his Major League career. (Brian MacDonald)

"I feel like it's kind of a no-brainer to have something like this to honour Vern," he said. "To have something there for future ballplayers in Charlottetown, to have a place to pay their respects to a guy who meant a lot to the sport and the game of baseball here in Charlottetown, in P.E.I. and right across Canada."

Council to consider proposal

Handrahan pitched in 1964 and 1966 for the Kansas City Athletics. He played two seasons with the A's, with no wins and one loss in 61.1 innings, mostly in relief.

Vern Handrahan died last year, shortly before his 80th birthday. (CBC)

Handrahan was sent the minors in 1967, and after a few more years of AAA he returned to Charlottetown, where he coached kids and played in an old-timers league.

He died in November at age 79.

Coun. Terry MacLeod is meeting with Stapleton this week to explore setting up a committee to discuss the possibility.​