Prince Edward Islanders were all over buying trucks in 2016, driving a big increase in vehicle sales.

The total value of new vehicle sales on the Island was up 16.9 per cent in 2016 over 2015, to $287 million, according to a Statistics Canada report released Tuesday.

This increase came in spite of an actual decrease in the sale of passenger cars, which was down 7.3 per cent in value.

But truck sales — a category that includes minivans, SUVs and vans — were worth 24.7 per cent more in 2016.

Islanders bought a total of 5,667 trucks in 2016.

Nationally the value of vehicle sales was up 7.6 per cent, an increase also driven by truck sales.