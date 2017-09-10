A 38-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I., died after a two-vehicle collision in Mount Pleasant early Saturday morning, according to an RCMP news release.
At 4:05 a.m. on Sept. 9, East Prince RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 2 in Mount Pleasant, P.E.I.
The man who died was alone in his vehicle — the driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle was not injured.
An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
