A 38-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I., died after a two-vehicle collision in Mount Pleasant early Saturday morning, according to an RCMP news release.

At 4:05 a.m. on Sept. 9, East Prince RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 2 in Mount Pleasant, P.E.I.

The man who died was alone in his vehicle — the driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle was not injured.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.