An employee at Vector Aerospace Corporation's Summerside, P.E.I. operation has been recognized in Wings and Helicopters magazine's top 20 Under 40 report.

Lindsay Hai, senior finance project manager for Vector's Engine Services Atlantic division said it was a surprise to her.

"I felt honoured in the first place just to be nominated by my peers," said Hai.

"When I heard I was chosen as one of the top 20 under 40 … it was just really exciting."

The 20 people named in the list were chosen by the magazine's editors based on the impact they had in their respective workplaces.

The family business

Hai was born in Hong Kong and lived there until 1996 when she was 10.

Her father worked for Cathay Pacific, but the family decided to move as the political situation changed and Hong Kong became a Special Administrative Region under China's control.

It was his job in the aerospace industry that exposed her to work in the field.

'I'm definitely happy where I am, and I'm really excited to see where the company grows in the future.' - Lindsay Hai

"It's a really interesting business, and there's always something to learn, there's always something new, everything is always changing," she said.

Hai said she thinks her passion for her work has also helped her excel.

"I think for me it's been a natural thing," she said. "Because I enjoy what I do that I'm fully dedicated to what I do."

'Really excited'

Hai started working at Vector as part of a co-op program while she was studying business at UPEI.

She said that she had worked around the world but wanted to find a career at home.

Vector Aerospace Corporation's Summerside, P.E.I. office employs about 470 people according to Lindsay Hai. (CBC)

"I'm really fortunate I think to be able to work for Vector," she said.

"I'm definitely happy where I am, and I'm really excited to see where the company grows in the future."

'Companies exist here'

'I think people on the Island, you know, when they're looking for opportunities they should realize that organizations like this exist.' - Lindsay Hai

Hai said that when she was graduating from university she thought she would have to leave P.E.I. in order to further her career.

She hopes her success along with Vector's will show others that there are chances closer to home.

"I think people on the Island, you know, when they're looking for opportunities they should realize that organizations like this exist," she said.

"These companies exist here."