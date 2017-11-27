A transportation service for Islanders with disabilities has a new van — but because one of its vans was a total loss after a collision with a cow in October, it doesn't mean Pat and the Elephant will be able to provide any extra services.

A $63,000 grant for the new van was announced Saturday.

"With the money coming from the province and the federal government and money we've been able to accumulate ourselves, it allows us now to purchase a new van," said Halbert Pratt, manager of Pat and the Elephant.

"We'll be back up to seven vans which will make life a little easier than it is now."

Since the service has been short a van, some customers have had to wait longer than an hour for pre-scheduled transportation — Pratt said he's been doing a lot of apologizing.

"There was nothing much we could do — we were going full tilt," Pratt said.

8th van needed

Demand is great enough to require an eighth van, Pratt said — especially mid-week when seniors have a lot of medical appointments. The service averages 110 to 115 people per day Tuesdays through Thursdays, with about 40 to 50 a day on weekends.

Pat and the Elephant should get its new van, complete with a new ramp, by the end of December or early January, Pratt said, at a cost of about $81,000.

The service is hoping to purchase an eighth van in the next two years, with money from charitable donations. Pratt is also hopeful the organization will get some money from the farmer's insurance for their lost vehicle, but that's still being worked out. The van that was totalled was only six years old.

Demand for the transportation service is growing by 10 to 12 per cent a year, Pratt said.