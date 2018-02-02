Charlottetown firefighters were called to a fire in the Swiss Chalet parking Thursday evening.

The call came in about 6 p.m. A white rental van was on fire.

Deputy Chief Tim Mayme said there were flames coming out of the van's engine bonnet when the first truck arrived. But firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No cause has been determined yet. The fire is still under investigation.

With files from Laura Chapin