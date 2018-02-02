Charlottetown firefighters were called to a fire in the Swiss Chalet parking Thursday evening.

The call came in about 6 p.m. A white rental van was on fire.

Deputy Chief Tim Mayme said there were flames coming out of the van's engine bonnet when the first truck arrived. But firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. — @ChtownFire

No cause has been determined yet. The fire is still under investigation.