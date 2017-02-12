Valentine's Day is coming up on Tuesday, folks — yes, THIS Tuesday. But there's still time to make your loved ones some relatively simple crafts. Remember, homemade is where the heart is, and usually cheaper!

1. 50 shades of pink

Make easy, inexpensive paint swatch bookmarks for friends and teachers. (bookriot.com)

There are several book-themed DIYs on a post on the BookRiot blog, the easiest of which are these super-cute bookmarks made from pink or red paint swatches. You'll need some of the swatches, which are free from your local hardware/paint supply store, a heart-shaped hole punch from a craft store and some pink, red or white ribbon. You could put one in a romantic book, adding a personal touch to your gift.

2. Teeny feet card

Sign the card from your child for a sweet touch. (janyclaire)

A perfect Valentine keepsake for parents or grandparents, this card from JanyClaire's blog looks pretty easy.

First, you need a baby, preferably in a good mood, because you never know what will happen when you try to dip their little feet in paint. I suggest you enlist help. And make sure the paint is washable — dollar-store paint should be fine.

You'll also need white craft paper, red or pink printed scrapbooking paper and some paper doilies in red or pink, and a red or pink marker or pen to write the cute message.

3. Friendship bracelets

It only takes a few minutes to braid up a colourful friendship bracelet. (Dandee)

Here's a unique idea for kids with a crafty side who want to give their classmates something special — these easy braided friendship bracelets.

You'll need various colours of cotton thread from a craft store, and some craft paper to make the cards. If you want to get fancy, cut the cards out using a scalloped-edge hole punch, also available at craft stores.

Find instructions and link to a free printable card for the bracelets at the blog dandee.

4. A year of dates

From dinner and a movie to an at-home spa date, plan and pay for a year of monthly dates. (shannonbrown.typepad.com)

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be the only romantic night of the year — present your loved one with envelopes of pre-planned, pre-paid dates for the whole year! Bonus: it's really a gift for both of you.

This idea comes from blogger Shannon Brown, who shares her ideas for dates including dinner and a movie, rock climbing and lunch, and a spa date at home including a massage and chocolate-dipped fruit. She and her husband opened the envelopes at the beginning of each month, look at the calendar and decide on a date, so they'll have a fun date on the calendar to look forward to.

You could do the same idea with a "date jar" of ideas for your love to choose from.

5. Mason jar candle holders

Use flameless candles in your jars for added safety. (Tater Tots and Jello)

Valentine's crafting wouldn't be the same without a dusting — OK, a tsunami — of glitter. Try these easy mason jars candle holders from the blog Tater Tots and Jello for an easy, fun-to-make gift with lots of visual impact. Include a scented votive for a nice teacher gift.

You'll need some different-size glass jars, vinyl such as shelf liner for the heart-shaped "window," glitter of different colours and polyurethane from the craft or hardware store.

Display several together for a bigger impact.