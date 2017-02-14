What makes a perfect romantic meal, whether it's at a five-star restaurant or cooked at home? Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker asked Miguel Cervantes, the executive chef of Mavor's restaurant at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown, for some advice.

1. Make it multi-sensory

"Humans play to all senses — touch, taste, smell, the visual appeal of a plate," said Cervantes. "We thrive on not only eating with our mouth but with our body."

'Just the very thought of someone making something for you is usually the best meal that you can have.' — Miguel Cervantes

Have something crunchy or crisp as part of the dish, he said — like a dessert of chocolate ganache or pudding topped with kettle potato chips.

2. Use romantic foods

There are certain standby romantic foods chefs like Cervantes consider V-Day standbys.

'I'm a very saucy kind of chef,' says Miguel Cervantes, who recently created this saucy duck tenderloin and shrimp with potato croquette. (Miguel Cervantes/Facebook)

"The ever-popular oyster! There's a lot of connotation that goes with it," said Cervantes. Strawberries, chocolate — "something velvety and red," that appeals to the senses, he advised.

Different flavours of chocolate from milk to dark chocolate can be incorporated into many different courses including drinks, dessert, main courses or just a well-placed chocolate on a plate. "It's a very versatile tool," Cervantes said.

"I'm a very saucy kind of chef, so I really like anything with sauce — a stew, a pasta … nice and hot," he shared.

3. Just do it

"If I make a soup that's great, but if someone else makes it for me it tastes better," asserted Cervantes.

"Just the very thought of someone making something for you is usually the best meal that you can have," he said. "It's not just the actual ingredients."

Get to know what your guest likes and make that, he advised. It could be beef, pasta or even a simple chili or nachos.

4. Take away distractions

"If you have kids, find a babysitter. If you have a dog, find a dog walker," suggested Cervantes.

"Make sure the experience is focussed," so you and your guest can both enjoy it.

The meal itself could be simple as ordering a pizza, he said — as long as you make it special moment for just the two of you to connect over food.

5. Prepare and plan

"It doesn't have to be over-the-top romantic," said Cervantes of the menu.

Research a few simple recipes and maybe even rehearse them, he suggested. Make a list of what you want to happen and when, so things will happen on time without being rushed.

Keeping it simple is key, especially "if you're not the greatest of cooks," he said. Use a slow cooker and prepare food beforehand — then the focus can be on paying attention to your guest rather than sweating over the stove.

Cervantes will, for once, be able to cook for his partner on Valentine's Day. Mavor's is closed Tuesday because of the blizzard — he'll cook up Valentine's Day for patrons on Wednesday instead.