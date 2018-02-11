Valentine's Day is fast approaching this Wednesday, Feb 14. I repeat: WEDNESDAY.

There's still plenty of time to make a handmade gift from the heart.

If you feel life getting your craft on this weekend, here are a few fun ideas.

1. 52 reasons I love you

This ombre heart would be so much fun and looks simple to create. (ABeautifulMess.com)

This playing card craft is from papervinenz.com and has a pretty short list of supplies: a pack of playing cards, album rings from the craft store, liquid glue, photo paper to print your "reasons," a hole punch and red rhinestones if you wish for extra embellishment. You'll also want a cutting knife and a ruler.

The directions in this tutorial look pretty simple: punch two holes in each of the cards. Glue on your "reasons" labels — ones you've made yourself, or download a printable template here. Make a cover card from a joker card and decorate with rhinestones. Thread onto book rings.

2. Lovely decor

You know I love a wreath for every occasion. And, fake flowers. And, my glue gun.

This beautiful hanging floral heart from the blog A Beautiful Mess is a great alternative to a wreath — and packs a lot of visual impact. And a lot of flowers! And, it'll be reusable for years to come.

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways, with this cute playing card book of love. (papervinenz.com)

Head to the craft store or dollar store. Besides a glue gun and lots of glue sticks, you'll need about 12 big stalks of flowers, in your chosen colour scheme. The bloggers went for a very on-trend ombre pink. A sheet of styrofoam, a knife to cut it, a couple of cup hooks, some clear fishing line, balsa wood and glitter paper.

Trace the heart onto the styrofoam and cut it out using a knife or jigsaw. Take the stems off your flowers, then glue the flowers onto the heart. Make it look nice and full — don't let any of the styrofoam show. You can glue smaller versions of the same flowers to cover the edge of the styrofoam, if you wish. Make an arrow and tail from balsa wood (available at craft stores) using an exacto knife and glue on glitter paper. Glue a cup hook on top of each "hump" of the heart, and hang from some clear fishing line.

See the complete tutorial here.

3. Love coupons

Download the template for these coupons online for free! (tatertotsandjello.com)

This is a great idea that never gets old. From blogger Jen Hadfield at Tater Tots and Jello, download the coupon templates for free.

Surprise your sweetie, your family or friends with invitations to lunch or dinner, a movie night, a night on the town, a foot rub and more.

"I'm going to drop a couple in my husband's key dish, tie a few to his cell phone, and maybe even slip a few in his wallet!" says the blog.

4. Baked with Love

So simple and yet, so perfect. Nothing says love like cookies you baked yourself! (eighteen25.com)

This has to be one of the simplest DIYs ever — from the blog Eighteen25.com.

Bake a batch of cookies. After they've cooled, stuff them in a clean mason jar — there are so many cool designs at the dollar, vintage and craft stores these days.

With some pretty ribbon, tie on a paper doily and a note that says "Made With Love." You can even download a free template for the note here. Aaaand, you're done. All you have to do is deliver it!

5. Pompom garland

Ideas for this garland have been floating around since before Christmas and, like a good wreath, can be colour-adapted to just about any occasion. I just tried it and it is super-easy, cheap and fun!

There are a ton of tutorials in print and on YouTube, so scroll through a few to find one you like.

All you need is some time, some sharp scissors and an assortment of yarn in your chosen colours — pink, red and white for V-Day. Local thrift stores in Charlottetown, including Mission Thrift Store and Value Village, sell bags of leftover yarn at great prices.

The maker in this tutorial wraps an egg beater 80 times. I found that didn't make the pompoms fluffy and round enough, so I wrapped them 130 times. I also used three fingers, instead of an egg beater.