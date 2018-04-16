2nd U.S. citizen in as many days arrested on P.E.I.

Another U.S. citizen has been arrested after police discovered they were allegedly living on Prince Edward Island illegally, the second such arrest in two days.

On Sunday, Summerside police arrested a 34-year-old from the U.S. whom they'd been looking for in connection with a theft from the Granville Street liquor store earlier this month. They learned from the Canada Border Services Agency that the man has allegedly been in Canada illegally since 2016 and has an outstanding warrant in the U.S.

Police posted a video of that theft. Someone then spotted the man at the Summerside Superstore Sunday afternoon and called police.

"When we obtained his identity, we found out he was an American citizen," said Cpl. Jason Blacquiere.

"Our officers checked with the Canada Border Services Agency and found out that the gentlemen has been in the country illegally since 2016. I'm not sure the exact date but he was supposed to be here only for a short time on a visitor's permit."

The man was charged with theft under $5,000. He also has recent outstanding matters with the Charlottetown Police Service and RCMP.

The first arrest of a U.S. resident residing here illegally happened Saturday, when a 47-year-old American man accused of residing illegally in Canada was taken into custody.

Kensington Police Services and RCMP were asked to assist the Canadian Border Services Agency with that case.

