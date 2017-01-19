The Charlottetown Mall has announced a new anchor tenant.

The clothing store Urban Planet will be taking over a space next to H&M, left vacant by the closing of Target in the spring of 2015.

PEI, get ready! @Urban_Planet is COMING SOON to the Charlottetown Mall! pic.twitter.com/sNpu9n0ZB7 — @ChtownMall

Urban Planet has stores across Canada. This will be its eighth store in the Maritimes.

The opening date and the number of jobs expected will be announced at a later date.