The Charlottetown Mall has announced a new anchor tenant.
The clothing store Urban Planet will be taking over a space next to H&M, left vacant by the closing of Target in the spring of 2015.
PEI, get ready! @Urban_Planet is COMING SOON to the Charlottetown Mall! pic.twitter.com/sNpu9n0ZB7—
@ChtownMall
Urban Planet has stores across Canada. This will be its eighth store in the Maritimes.
The opening date and the number of jobs expected will be announced at a later date.
