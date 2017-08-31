After a late start, the demonstration beehives behind the Farm Centre in Charlottetown are buzzing once more.

The honey bees are at work in a nearby sunflower patch. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The bees from last summer failed to overwinter, leaving the Nine Yards Studio, the architecture firm that built the Urban Beehive Project, scrambling for new hives. Two hives were donated by Wyman's, and they moved in late July.

"They're doing great," said architect Silva Stojak.

"We're super excited it's still going on."

Three bees come in for a landing at the Urban Beehive Project. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

The hives are full size this year, which should make them more sustainable.

The project, launched last year, is meant to educate the public about the importance of bees in pollinating both wild plants and food crops.

Volunteer beekeeper Bruce Smith is offering tours for groups of the beehives. You can arrange a tour by calling the Farm Centre.