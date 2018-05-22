UPEI tuition up 2% for 2018-19

The University of Prince Edward Island has approved a two per cent increase in tuition for the coming academic year.

The board of governors approved the operating budget last week.

The increase is marginally below inflation, which was 2.2 per cent as measured by the CPI from April 2017 to April 2018. The UPEI Student Union supported the increase.

"The Student Union has, for the past several years, advocated for the tuition increases to be indexed according to the CPI," said union president William McGuigan in a news release.

"We hope this practice is further echoed in future budget."

Last year, tuition was up three per cent, almost double the 1.6 per cent inflation. Tuition makes up about one third of the university's $120 million operating budget.

Holland College announced its tuition increase, also two per cent, at the end of April.

More P.E.I. news