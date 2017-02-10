UPEI is using a swimming competition this weekend as an opportunity to showcase its aquatic facility — and perhaps even attract a few swimmers to its university team.

With just nine members, UPEI is the smallest of the six teams competing at the Atlantic University Sport championship at the Bell Aliant Centre.

Tony Theriault, co-coach of UPEI's swim team, says UPEI has the "the best pool, the newest pool and probably the fastest pool" in the Atlantic region, and hopes the exposure attracts interest from potential student athletes.

"Maybe even some of the swimmers from the other universities might say 'hey maybe a fifth year, or a master's, UPEI might be a place to venture out and see it,'" he said.

The event continues until Sunday.