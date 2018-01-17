UPEI expands suicide intervention program

The University of Prince Edward Island is expanding its suicide intervention strategy with the assistance of a grant from the Bell Let's Talk Community Fund.

The $25,000 grant will be used to train two UPEI student affairs employees in UPEI's Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program. Those employees will then train other students, faculty and staff in the program, beginning in areas such as residence life coordinators and others in student affairs.

"This is a very exciting development in UPEI's move to better equip our whole campus community to support our students, faculty and staff," said Treena Smith, director of student affairs, in a news release.

The university aims to have more than 200 people trained in the next three years.